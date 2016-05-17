MOSCOW May 17 Russia's second-largest bank VTB is targeting a net interest margin of around 4 percent over 2017-2019, the bank said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday.

VTB will also target cost of risk of around 2 percent over the same period, according to the presentation.

VTB on Monday said it made net profit in the first quarter of just 0.6 billion roubles ($9.26 million), highlighting tough operating conditions for Russian banks.

VTB, like several other large Russian lenders, is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict that limit its access to international capital markets.

It is a key lender to the resource exporters that dominate Russia's economy.

VTB said in its presentation it expects its corporate loan book to grow in line with the market until 2019 and its retail book to perform better than the market.

Its net interest margin fell to 2.6 percent in 2015 from 4 percent in 2014. Its cost of risk stood at 1.8 percent in 2015 versus 3.4 percent in the previous year.

($1 = 64.8252 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)