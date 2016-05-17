MOSCOW May 17 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
is targeting a net interest margin of around 4 percent
over 2017-2019, the bank said in a presentation to investors on
Tuesday.
VTB will also target cost of risk of around 2 percent over
the same period, according to the presentation.
VTB on Monday said it made net profit in the first quarter
of just 0.6 billion roubles ($9.26 million), highlighting tough
operating conditions for Russian banks.
VTB, like several other large Russian lenders, is under
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict
that limit its access to international capital markets.
It is a key lender to the resource exporters that dominate
Russia's economy.
VTB said in its presentation it expects its corporate loan
book to grow in line with the market until 2019 and its retail
book to perform better than the market.
Its net interest margin fell to 2.6 percent in 2015 from 4
percent in 2014. Its cost of risk stood at 1.8 percent in 2015
versus 3.4 percent in the previous year.
($1 = 64.8252 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by
Jason Bush)