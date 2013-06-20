ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russian
state-controlled bank VTB said on Thursday it planned
to sell a stake in Tele2 Russia in the next three or four months
in a deal that would see the bank keep control of the country's
fourth-biggest mobile phone company.
"Our talks with a number of private investors are in quite
an advanced stage. I believe we will sell a certain part of our
stake within the next three-four months," Yuri Soloviev, first
deputy president of VTB Bank's management board, told Reuters,
adding there were no discussions with Rostelecom.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by
Maria Kiselyova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)