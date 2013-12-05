MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian bank VTB sold its 50 percent stake in Tele2 Russia for 40.4 billion roubles ($1.2 billion), the bank disclosed in its third quarter accounts statement on Thursday.

VTB bought Russia's fourth-largest mobile operator from Sweden's Tele2 in April for $3.55 billion.

It struck a deal in October to sell half to a group of investors including affiliates of Bank Rossiya and entities of Alexei Mordashov, a billionaire tycoon who controls steelmaker Severstal.

At the time, it did not name the price of the deal, but the value had been put at $2 billion, including assumed debt, based on the price at which VTB has valued the stake on its books. VTB said at the time it had been a profitable deal.

($1 = 33.1752 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Megan Davies, editing by Alexei Anishchuk)