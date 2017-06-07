BRIEF- Yamagata Bank raises conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
* Says it raises conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $25.35 per share, from $5.07 per share, effective Oct. 1
MOSCOW, June 7 Russian lender VTB Group said its subsidiary VTB Bank Austria has agreed a 10-year euro-denominated financing deal with Turkish-German budget airline SunExpress for the purchase of three new Boeing aircraft.
It did not disclose the amount of financing.
The three planes were delivered to SunExpress between April 27 and May 22. The credit was guaranteed by Italian export credit agency Sace, VTB said in a statement on Wednesday.
SunExpress is operated by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Says it raises conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $25.35 per share, from $5.07 per share, effective Oct. 1
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.