MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's VTB Bank said on Thursday the bank's losses that were linked to Ukraine in the third quarter were around 14.4 billion roubles ($308.3 million).

The bank's chief financial officer also said VTB had lost 40.1 billion roubles during the first nine months of the year due to Ukraine. (1 US dollar = 46.7100 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)