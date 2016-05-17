BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 17 State-controlled VTB, Russia's No. 2 bank, is more likely to sell its business in Ukraine than continue working there, because it sees no growth prospects in the country, RIA news agency quoted VTB's CEO as saying on Tuesday.
"As for Ukraine, we are suffering substantial losses there. We do not see big opportunities there," RIA quoted Andrei Kostin as telling analysts in London.
"I believe that if we had such an opportunity, we would even sell this business rather than grow or preserve it, because we see no prospects there." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.