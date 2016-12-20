BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's VTB has decided to sell its BM bank in Ukraine, VTB said in an emailed statement.
VTB added it planned to decide on the buyer by March 1 next year. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering