MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's VTB Capital wants to
sell its stake in hypermarket chain Lenta by 2015 and would
consider a buyer like U.S. mega-retailer Wal-Mart when
the time comes, the investment bank's global head of private
equity said.
VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's No.2 lender VTB,
and U.S. private equity firm TPG raised their combined stake in
Lenta in 2011 to end a long-running dispute over control and
strategy that had stalled the chain's expansion.
Sources familiar with the deal say the two now own 65
percent of the company against 31 percent before, with more than
50 percent held by TPG.
"It's rare to find an investment opportunity similar to
Lenta: To have literally doubled the investment (we have) made
in two or three years," VTB's Tim Demchenko said in an
interview.
"We won't seriously think about selling our share in Lenta
before 2014, planning it by 2015," he said, and said the bank
would consider Wal-Mart as a potential buyer.
Wal-Mart was rumoured to be looking at Lenta, Karusel - now
part of Russia's top food retailer X5 - or X5 itself as
possible vehicles to enter the Russian market, but appeared to
give up its ambitions when it closed it Moscow office in 2010.
The company stoked new speculation last year by hiring Lev
Khasis, the former head of X5, as a senior vice president in
September 2011.
Demchenko said Lenta will increase the pace of its
expansion, with plans for at least 15 news stores a year. The
chain currently comprises 47 hypermarkets.