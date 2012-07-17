(Repeats, fixes dateline)

MOSCOW, July 17 Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports fall by half this year from last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, a leading Russian analyst said on Tuesday.

"At forecast production levels, with a reduction in carryover stocks, and an insignificant increase in domestic consumption, Russian grain exports in the 2012/13 agricultural year could fall by half to 13-14 million tonnes, including 10 million tonnes of wheat," Andrei Sizov Sr., chief executive of the SovEcon consultancy, said.

