* Gazprom's German partner remains keen on Siberian gas
* Calls for tax regime without big changes
* No comment on Russian report it exited existing deals
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 The oil and gas arm of BASF
on Thursday said it needed a predictable tax regime
to go ahead with new investments in Russia following a report it
was deterred from a Russian project by higher
taxes.
A spokesman for BASF's Kassel-based Wintershall unit did not
comment directly on Wednesday's report by Interfax news agency
that Russia's proposed increase in mineral extraction tax (MET)
caused Wintershall's retreat.
He said Wintershall was interested in tapping more oil and
gas reserves in geologically difficult parts of Russia and
remained in "constructive talks" about expanding the cooperation
in the Siberian Achimov region.
"A reliable tax regime that we can plan for could offer
further incentives for investment," he said.
"It is important for long-term investors such as Wintershall
that the tax policy and with it the tax system is reliable and
not subject to big changes," he added.
Wintershall a year ago agreed with gas producer Gazprom a
swap of stakes in its gas fields in the North Sea in return for
more stakes in the Achimov layers of the Urengoy deposit in
Siberia.
Last month, Russia's finance ministry proposed increasing
the MET - albeit more slowly than previously suggested - by 12.5
percent for Gazprom and 15 percent for other producers starting
from 2013.
Gazprom warned at the time it might be unable to take
development decisions about strategic regions.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Vera Eckert; Editing by David
Cowell)