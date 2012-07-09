ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 9 Russia's highest
court ruled on Monday that a hard-won deal to join the World
Trade Organization (WTO) that will oblige Moscow to cut import
tariffs and open up key sectors in its economy to foreign
investment was in line with the constitution.
The ruling, issued by the Constitutional Court in a
unanimous decision from its headquarters in St Petersburg,
clears the way for a final parliamentary vote to ratify entry
into the 155-member global trade rules club.
That vote will take place on Tuesday with a majority of
lawmakers expected to rubber-stamp accession. The original deal
was clinched last December after 18 years of often-difficult
talks.
Russia, whose $1.9 trillion economy is the largest outside
the WTO, would become a full member 30 days after ratification.
The court's ruling quashed a case brought by lawmakers from
the opposition Communist and Just Russia parties who had
unsuccessfully argued that the ratification procedure and parts
of the accession deal were unconstitutional.
Recently elected for a third presidential term, President
Vladimir Putin had long appeared ambivalent over WTO entry but
warmed to the process after Russia's economy was hit hard by the
global recession of 2008-09.
According to a World Bank study, the growth uplift that
Russia could expect from joining the WTO could be 3.3 percent
over the medium term and as much as 11 percent in the long run.
Under the deal, Russia would gradually cut average import
tariffs to 7.8 percent from 10 percent and open up investment in
sectors such as telecommunications, while shielding its banking
sector from overall foreign control.
Russia managed to protect hefty subsidies to promote its
domestic auto industry and negotiated a long transitional period
for reducing state aid to farmers.