* Row brewing even before Russia admitted to WTO

* Gazprom wants major pipelines excluded from competition rules

* Russia courts Germany, eyes power sector (Adds Germany context)

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russia, on the brink of joining the World Trade Organization, is considering challenging EU energy rules that would limit gas export monopoly Gazprom's control over its European pipeline assets, a government source said on Wednesday.

WTO ministers are expected to invite Russia to join the global trade rules body in December after 18 years of talks but, even before receiving their assent, a first row looks to be brewing.

Russia has expressed anger over European Union regulations, known as the third energy package, that seek to liberalise the European gas market by barring suppliers from controlling the transport infrastructure used to deliver their gas.

"We believe that this package violates our bilateral agreements with the EU," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. "We are now analysing whether WTO instruments can be used to protect our interests."

"Politically for us the third energy package is a very unpleasant issue," the source said.

Gazprom's dependence on Europe, which accounted for 52 percent of its gas revenues last year, explains Moscow's sensitivity over regulatory shifts that, in its view, undermine the case for costly investments to guarantee stable supply.

A senior executive said Moscow was counting on the support of Germany for its push to exempt major pipelines, such as the Nord Stream link just opened, bypassing the Ukrainian transit route that ships four-fifths of Russia's gas exports to Europe.

"I think common sense will prevail," Alexander Medvedev, head of Gazprom's export arm, told German and Austrian newspapers in an interview published on Wednesday, calling for a resolution of the dispute by October of next year.

"The Russian government has proposed removing the main pipelines from the energy package. We have received no answer. It is stupid to deny producers the opportunity to compete." EU trade diplomats have said that the energy row with Russia was not a matter that the WTO could adjudicate on and would have to be resolved in bilateral talks.

Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's spokeswoman confirmed that position. "The third energy package is in line with WTO rules," Marlene Holzer said.

ROBBERY

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, set to become Russia's next president in 2012, has called the third energy package "robbery". Putin discussed energy cooperation with German firms in Moscow on Wednesday.

Although few details emerged from Putin's meeting with executives from companies including E.On and Wintershall, BASF's oil and gas production unit, the former KGB agent once stationed in Dresden is counting on the German government as a strategic to help lobby Russia's interests in Europe.

Russian officials have launched a charm offensive in the German press, seeking to position Gazprom as an ideal partner to invest in power-sector projects after Berlin's decision this year to phase out nuclear energy.

"It is necessary to broaden the horizons of our energy partnership, especially taking into account our energy sector modernisation plan and the decision taken by Germany to gradually abandon nuclear energy," Putin told the meeting of German companies.

Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily this week that Russia was prepared to finance the construction of between 10 and 12 gigawatts of generation capacity in Germany, or the equivalent of 10-15 power plants.

But, for the cooperation to work, the governments of Russia and Germany should reach an inter-governmental agreement on energy cooperation to reinforce talks on power cooperation between Gazprom and German utility RWE, Shmatko said.

DEPENDENCY

The European Union is Russia's largest trade partner and Gazprom supplies around a quarter of all natural gas consumed in Europe.

Brussels would prefer to reduce the EU's dependence on Russian gas, and the Commission ordered raids on Gazprom units in September to investigate suspected anti-competitive practices.

Gazprom, bound to its European customers through long-term contracts linked to oil prices, says massive transport infrastructure investments make no economic sense if it can't benefit from them as an energy supplier.

Russia this month launched the 7.3 billion euro ($10 billion) Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea which would boost gas supplies to Europe and reduce the risk of supply disruptions from disputes with transit countries.

Nord Stream's initial capacity is 27.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, which will double when a second line opens in late 2012. Gazprom forecasts that its total exports to Europe will rise by 8 percent next year to 164 bcm.

Addressing the Nord Stream opening ceremony on Nov. 8, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Oettinger to show flexibility over Russia's objections to the energy package.

Gazprom, through Wingas, its venture with Wintershall, has stakes in two pipelines -- OPAL and NEL -- that will deliver gas from Nord Stream to Germany and Eastern Europe.

Some Russian energy analysts believe Russia could strike a compromise with the EU which would ensure third parties had adequate access to Gazprom-controlled pipeline infrastructure without any change in control. (Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Barbara Lewis in Brussels, editing by Melissa Akin, Douglas Busvine and Keiron Henderson)