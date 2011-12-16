GENEVA Dec 16 Russia's membership of the World Trade Organization should allow it to recoup lost export earnings to the tune of $2 billion per year, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday following the WTO's decision to approve Russian membership.

"Russia today loses about $2 billion because of different discriminatory measures against our exports. We would like to hope they are revoked and our chemical and transportation entities will feel imporovement in this area very shortly," she said at a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)