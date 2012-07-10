* Lower house votes to ratify accession after 18-year talks

* Russia to lobby interests with "a certain aggression"

* WTO diplomats brace for assertive Russia

* Moscow not seen mixing trade, great-power diplomacy

By Douglas Busvine and Tom Miles

MOSCOW/GENEVA, July 10 Russia said on Tuesday it would lobby hard for its interests as a member of the World Trade Organization after lawmakers voted to ratify its accession, promising further friction after 18 years of often gruelling talks on joining the trade rules club.

The lower house vote clears the final political obstacle to Russia's long-awaited WTO entry under a deal reached last December that would ease import tariffs and open up the world's ninth-largest economy to foreign investment.

"Membership creates the possibility to pursue our interests inside the WTO and that of course requires a certain aggression," Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said after the State Duma endorsed accession with a 30-seat majority.

Russia's epic accession talks were characterised by disputes and delays that earned President Vladimir Putin a reputation as a prickly negotiator. He pulled the plug on talks in 2009, announcing instead that Russia would build a customs union with two fellow former Soviet republics - Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Many trade diplomats have colleagues working at the United Nations in Geneva, just up the hill from the WTO, who have witnessed bruising diplomacy between Russia and its opponents over the deepening crisis in Syria.

There are fears too that Russian entry could have an impact similar to that of China's arrival as a WTO member in 2001 - an event that helped create a power stalemate that has held up the broader discussion on opening up global commerce.

"There's some anxiety because we know there's not going to be a honeymoon. With the Chinese there was a honeymoon, but with Russia it's going to be hot very soon," said one trade diplomat.

"I'm sure that sort of stuff will start off pretty quickly," said another. "It'll be interesting to see whether they come out with all guns blazing."

Pending approval by Russia's upper house of parliament and Putin's signature - both of which are formalities - Russia would become a fully-fledged WTO member in 30 days.

INSIDER, OUTSIDER

Post-Soviet Russia is a hybrid on the world stage: A veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council and member of the Group of Eight powerful nations, it has long been the largest outsider in the global trade arena.

Economists and trade experts expect Moscow to keep its posture on trade separate, by and large, from great-power diplomacy - although trade frictions with the United States could yet morph into a broader setback for bilateral relations.

The U.S. Congress must still repeal a Cold War-era provision called the Jackson-Vanik amendment in order to accord Russia permanent normal trade ties. Failure to do so would allow Russia under WTO rules to deny the United States most-favoured status.

"When China joined the WTO in 2001 there was a lot of nervousness, and a lot of people thought that China was 'too big' for the WTO," said Brendan McGivern, executive partner and head of the WTO practice at law firm White & Case in Geneva.

"All these fears that China was too big or too difficult to integrate into the WTO were all for nothing ... I see the same with the Russians."

Russia has, however, made it clear that it would use a range of measures - including aid to the car industry, national preferences in state procurement and even a weaker exchange rate for the rouble - to protect its domestic market.

The European Union and Mexico have, meanwhile, already complained within the WTO that Moscow wants to impose restrictions on alcohol imports, including mandatory laboratory tests on every consignment.

"Should this draft regulation be adopted in its current form, a considerable number of EU exports of wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages would no longer be allowed on the Russian market," an EU diplomat told a WTO committee in March, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Russia's inclusion in the WTO is also likely to further paralyse attempts to negotiate more reforms in the global trading architecture.

Last year the WTO's decade-old Doha round of talks collapsed, and it has since struggled to agree on a much simpler deal, new rules for "trade facilitation", cutting red tape costs and bureaucracy of customs procedures.

One diplomat said the WTO had rushed to try to conclude that deal before Russia came on board, but had now lost the race.

THE NATIONAL INTEREST

While export powerhouse China was widely seen upon its accession as a competitive threat to existing WTO members, Russia's $1.9 billion economy, dominated by natural resources, is a different story.

Russia earns two-thirds of its export revenues from oil and gas - which are little affected by WTO rules.

Despite its legacy of collective farming, Russia is seeking to establish itself as a major grains exporter and will seek allies among the so-called Cairns Group of farming nations, said Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief economist at Deutsche Bank in Moscow.

Putin will also seek to build on the Russia-led regional customs union to establish a post-Soviet caucus once Kazakhstan and Belarus join the WTO.

"It would reflect patterns you see in other regions ... and Russia is very likely to mimic that kind of integration within the WTO," said Lissovolik, who covered trade when he worked previously at the International Monetary Fund.

Tellingly, in a major foreign policy speech on Monday, Putin barely referred to Russia's WTO accession while he spoke at length about the regional customs union and attempts to persuade Ukraine, a WTO member, to join it.

"Deepening integration across the Commonwealth of Independent States is the heart of our foreign policy," Putin told Russian diplomats in Moscow. "It is a great shame that brotherly Ukraine remains outside this process."