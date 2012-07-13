* Andrei Gusev steps down with immediate effect
* Store sales fall for third consecutive quarter
* H1 sales up 7.2 pct year on year, full-year target cut to
15 pct
* Shares down 5.8 pct
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, July 13 The chief executive of Russia's
top food retailer X5 Retail Group has quit amid
persistently weak sales, paying the price for losing the support
of shoppers and investors.
X5 has been underperforming against the backdrop of a
resilient retail sector benefiting from free-spending,
increasingly affluent urban Russians embracing modern shopping
formats and heading to the malls. Official figures show that
Russian year-on-year retail sales increased 6.8 percent in May.
CEO Andrei Gusev resigned on Friday after a little more than
a year in the job at X5, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa
Group empire, as the company announced that like-for-like store
sales had fallen for a third consecutive quarter in the three
months to June 30.
Gusev is stepping down with immediate effect, X5 said in a
statement, adding that board member Stephan DuCharme will assume
the chief executive's role on a temporary basis.
X5 has struggled with operational issues since changing its
strategy last year to focus on organic expansion, rather than
acquisitions. The switch has been turbulent, with like-for-like
sales slipping into negative territory and revenue growth
slowing dramatically.
However, Gusev's resignation came as a surprise for the
market, which had hoped he would deliver a turnaround for the
company.
"We think this could delay X5's development by up to a
year," said VTB Capital analyst Maria Kolbina.
Ulyana Lenvalskaya, an analyst at Renaissance Capital,
suggested that Alfa Group was behind Gusev's departure, saying:
"X5 has been showing weak results, and Alfa, as the majority
shareholder, could not be happy with it.
Mikhail Kasnoperov, an analyst at Troika Dialog, said that
it was too early to judge whether management was to blame for
X5's underperformance. "What was happening last year was a
turning point, from growth via acquisitions to organic
expansion-driven growth, which was complicated by industry-wide
problems," he said.
Analysts are also concerned about who will take over in the
long term. "The company seems to have no immediate replacement
and it is unclear how much time it will take to find a new CEO.
It is increasing investment risks for X5 shares," said Deutsche
Bank's Natalia Smirnova.
X5 said on Friday that second-quarter like-for-like sales
fell 1.1 percent year on year, after drops of 3.9 percent and 2
percent in the two preceding quarters.
Despite showing a slight improvement on first-quarter total
revenue growth, at 10 percent against 4.4 percent from January
to March, the results disappointed the market.
By 1331 GMT, X5's London-traded stock was down 5.8 percent
at $21.01, while rival Magnit gained in a broadly
firmer Russian market.
Analysts had expected X5, which generated $15 billion in
2011 sales, to cut its 15-20 percent full-year sales growth
guidance after first-half sales grew by only 7.2 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Kieran Balfe said in a conference
call on Friday that the company was now expecting 15 percent
growth, betting on higher inflation and its own promotion
offerings.
The company saw an outflow of customers from all of its
formats in the three months to June 30, which was particularly
pronounced in hypermarkets, where traffic was down 7.9 percent.
Although overall penetration by modern retail formats in
Russia is still low, promising years of double-digit growth,
competition is fierce in most regions where retailers have been
actively opening stores.
Magnit this week reported a slowdown in like-for-like sales
growth to 3.5 percent for the first half, from 4.1 percent in
the first quarter.
"There are still operating kinks to be worked out (by X5),
and reclaiming lost shoppers in the increasingly competitive
environment may take longer than currently expected by the
market," Otkritie analysts wrote in a note.
In April a source close to the Alfa Group board suggested
that it could sell down its 48 percent X5 stake in two to three
years, with U.S. giant Wal-Mart viewed as a potential
buyer.