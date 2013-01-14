* X5 nominates acting CEO for permanent position

MOSCOW, Jan 14 Russia's biggest food retailer X5 said its board of directors had nominated acting CEO Stephan DuCharme to permanently take over at the company's helm.

DuCharme has been the company's acting CEO since predecessor Andrei Gusev's resignation in July last year, after a little more than a year in the job.

Gusev had lost the confidence of X5 shareholders over persistently falling like-for-like sales and struggles with operational issues, having switched strategies to focus on organic expansion rather than acquisitions.

U.S. citizen DuCharme was previously a board member of Alfa Bank, CSA Czech Airlines and SUN-Interbrew Ltd and has held a senior position within Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, according to X5's website.

Shareholders will vote on DuCharme's role in April, the company said. X5 also named Sergei Piven as its new chief financial officer, replacing Kieran Balfe, effective March 8.

X5, part of Fridman's Alfa Group empire, also said 2012 sales rose 8.3 percent to 490.1 billion roubles ($16.1 billion). Fourth-quarter sales rose 8.6 percent to 133.9 billion.

X5 last year cut its sales growth forecast to between 7 and 9 percent from an earlier estimate of 15 to 20 percent - less strong than other Russian retailers such as fast-growing Magnit , which reported a sales rise of 34 percent last year.

X5 shares were trading 3.4 percent lower in London at 1000 GMT.