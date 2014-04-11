MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported on Friday a pick up in its sales growth in the first quarter.

Net retail sales grew 13.9 percent in January-March, year-on-year, to 143.9 billion roubles ($4 billion), after an 11.9 percent rise in the previous quarter. Like-for-like sales were up 6.3 percent, year-on-year, after a rise of 3.9 percent in the final quarter of 2013. ($1 = 35.5008 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)