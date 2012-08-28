MOSCOW Aug 28 The director of Russian food
retailer X5 Retail Group's struggling hypermarket
division, Jan Fuchs, is leaving the company, two sources close
to the company's management said on Tuesday.
X5 declined to comment.
Fuchs's departure is the latest in a series of management
changes that has accompanied a shift of the company's strategy
since 2011.
X5 has struggled with operational issues since changing its
strategy last year to focus on organic or self-generated
expansion, rather than acquisitions. The switch has been
turbulent, with like-for-like sales turning negative and revenue
growth slowing dramatically.
The departure of Fuchs, who had been in the job since
November last year, comes after X5 Retail's group Chief
Executive Officer Andrei Gusev left in July, adding to concerns
that a turnaround would take longer than expected.