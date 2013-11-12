* Q3 net profit up almost 6-fold to $70 mln
* Gross profit rises 15 pct, margin at 25 pct
* Better purchasing terms come as operating cash flow falls
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Russia's No.2 food retailer X5
reported a near six-fold year-on-year rise in
third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it invested working
capital to boost margins while struggling to grow sales.
In a statement, X5 said net profit for the third quarter
jumped 477 percent to $70 million on the back of a 15 percent
rise in gross profit to $945 million. Its shares gained 6.4
percent on the news.
X5 lost its market lead to Magnit earlier this
year, having suffered operational problems since changing its
strategy in 2011 to focus on organic expansion, rather than
acquisitions. Last month it reduced its forecast for 2013 sales
after growth slowed further in the third quarter as more
customers fled to competitors' stores.
The retailer on Tuesday cited improved purchasing terms as a
reason behind the higher gross profit, which was 25 percent of
revenue, compared with 23 percent a year ago.
Yet at the same time its operating cash flow fell 21 percent
to $104 million due to negative changes in working capital
following a decrease in trade accounts payable.
Analysts said the company likely traded payables for lower
purchasing prices. Two suppliers confirmed that X5 had agreed to
pay its bills more quickly than before.
"The retailer probably got better purchasing conditions in
exchange for a reduction in days of payment deferment but it
does not mean it's a sustainable level," Natalya Kolupaeva, an
analyst at Raiffeisenbank, said.
She warned against extrapolating profitability ratios to
future quarters, saying growing costs related to the company's
transformation could pressure margins while X5 is struggling
with weak sales.
X5 earlier reported a slowdown in third-quarter rouble
revenue growth to 6.6 percent after a 7.8 percent increase in
the previous quarter, while like-for-like sales fell 1.7
percent.
Kolupaeva said a change in the negative like-for-like trend
would be an important signal for the market:
"Otherwise, its stores just eat through what they earn:
revenues grow in line with inflation while growth in some
operating cost items is significantly ahead of it," she said.
X5 also reported a 27 percent rise in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $280
million with an EBITDA margin of 7.4 percent, up from 6.1
percent a year ago.