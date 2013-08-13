BRIEF-Nasdaq reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 mln contracts
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
MOSCOW Aug 13 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Tuesday its second-quarter net income rose 7 percent, year-on-year, to $74 million, beating market expectations.
The company also reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $291.4 million - a fall as a percentage of revenue to 6.9 percent from 7 percent the year earlier.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit of $64 million and EBITDA of $286.5 million with a 6.8 percent margin.
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reports 5.71 percent passive stake in Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp, as of March 30, 2017 - sec filing