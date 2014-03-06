BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 reported on Thursday a $136 million net profit for the fourth quarter of 2013 after a year-ago loss, beating analysts' forecasts.
The profit figure was above a $85.8 million average view in a Reuters poll, while the year earlier the company reported a $273.8 million net loss due to an impairment charge.
X5 lost its market lead to Magnit last year, having struggled with operational and management issues after a strategy shift in 2011. Its full-year 2013 revenues stood at $16.8 billion compared with Magnit's $18.2 billion.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.