BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Wednesday it was raising its revenue forecast to 17-19 percent this year from 10-12 percent, after posting a 49 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.
The company also raised its EBITDA margin forecast to 7.2-7.5 percent from 6.8-7.2 percent and cut capital expenditures to 34 billion roubles ($797 million) from 40 billion roubles.
(1 US dollar = 42.6370 Russian rouble)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)