MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Wednesday it was raising its revenue forecast to 17-19 percent this year from 10-12 percent, after posting a 49 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.

The company also raised its EBITDA margin forecast to 7.2-7.5 percent from 6.8-7.2 percent and cut capital expenditures to 34 billion roubles ($797 million) from 40 billion roubles.

