BRIEF-Gree Electric Appliances' Q1 net profit up 27.05 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 27.05 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($579.95 million)
MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported on Thursday an acceleration in sales growth in the second quarter, rising 16.6 percent year-on-year rise versus a 13.9 percent rise the previous quarter.
Net retail sales grew to 155 billion roubles ($4.6 billion) while like-for-like sales grew 8.1 percent, after a rise of 6.3 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 33.7900 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 124.5 million yuan to 207.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (166.0 million yuan)