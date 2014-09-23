(Adds background, share price move)
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian food retailer X5 Retail
Group said on Tuesday that Janusz Lella would step down
as general director of its supermarket stores, the latest in a
string of management changes.
X5 said Vladimir Sorokin, a director at X5's chain of budget
stores, would replace Lella from Oct. 1. Sorokin was previously
responsible for assortment management and purchasing.
The company said it expected "a seamless transition of
responsibilities."
X5 changed its strategy in 2011, aiming to grow without
acquisitions, but has struggled with operational and management
issues. Last year, it lost its market leading position to Magnit
to become Russia's second-biggest food retailer by
revenue.
In June, X5 changed the director of its hypermarkets and
announced in July that its Chief Financial Officer would leave
before the year-end. It named a new CFO in September.
X5 shares were down 4.2 percent by 0720 GMT.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jane Merriman)