MOSCOW Aug 13 Russia's No.2 food retailer X5
said it plans to make at least one more acquisition
this year, taking advantage of attractively priced assets in a
difficult environment to expand market share.
Russia's economic crisis and a slide in the rouble have
increased financing costs and squeezed disposable incomes,
forcing small grocery chains out of business as consumer
spending tumbled.
X5 Retail Group, part of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
Alfa-Group, has made three small acquisitions this year, adding
a total of around 150 stores in various regions, including
Moscow.
"These transactions are the result of regional players
deciding to exit the food retail industry. (They) are bolt-on
opportunities to create critical mass in individual regions," X5
CEO, Stephan DuCharme, said on Thursday.
"We are under no pressure to do any transactions on this
front but I'm confident that we will do at least one more
transaction of this type during H2 2015," he told a conference
call.
After several poor years following the exit of a
long-serving CEO, X5 started to pick up last year and its
recovery has been more noticeable this year. Whereas previously
it bought up big rivals, since 2011 it has focused on expanding
its own businesses and making smaller acquisitions where it sees
a good opportunity.
Sales rose 28 percent in the second quarter from a year
earlier, helped by more stores and more shoppers at its budget
Pyaterochka stores. That was better than last year when
quarterly sales growth was in the range of 13.9-18.6 percent.
On Thursday, it reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) with an EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent
against 7.3 percent in Q2 2014.
The company did not provide full-year guidance, citing
persistent market uncertainty. It said in March it expected to
deliver faster sales growth in 2015 and open more stores than
last year.
