MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 49 percent, year-on-year, to 3.42 billion roubles ($80.6 million).

The company also reported a 21.5 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 11.17 billion roubles and an EBITDA margin of 7.3 percent compared to 7.4 percent a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 42.4500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)