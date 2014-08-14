UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian supermarket operator X5 Retail Group NV said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 71 percent, year-on-year, to around 4 billion roubles ($111 million).
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 24 percent to 11.4 billion roubles with an EBITDA margin at 7.3 percent compared with 6.9 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 36.0290 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.