BRIEF-CSP International Fashion Group closes purchase of Perofil Fashion
* CLOSES PURCHASE OF PEROFIL FASHION SRL, DEAL PROVISIONAL CONSIDERATION IS ABOUT EUR 8.0 MILLION
MOSCOW Aug 17 X5, Russia's second-biggest food retailer, more than doubled its second-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales growth and improved margins, sending its shares higher.
The company, ranked second by sales to low-cost retailer Magnit, reported a net profit of 7.95 billion roubles ($124.35 million), up 107.5 percent on the same period last year.
That came on the back of a 46 percent rise in operating profits after selling, general and administrative costs decreased as a percentage of revenue by 1.1 percentage points to 16.5 percent as the firm's sales growth gathered pace.
X5's London-listed shares were up 5.1 percent at $24.18 by 0816 GMT.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39 percent to 20 billion roubles and the EBITDA profit margin increased to 8 percent, up from 7.2 percent a year ago and the highest margin since the fourth quarter of 2012.
Revenue was up 26 percent at 252 billion roubles, driven mainly by its low-cost Pyaterochka shops which boosted sales 31 percent, X5 said in a statement. ($1 = 63.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazilian President Michel Temer resisted calls to resign on Thursday after allegations surfaced that he condoned the bribery of a potential witness in a graft investigation, raising doubts about the future of austerity measures in Congress and sending markets tumbling.