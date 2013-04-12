MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Friday its first-quarter like-for-like sales rose 0.5 percent, year-on-year, as a broad increase in Russian food inflation helped offset lower customer numbers.

Net retail revenue increased by 8.1 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, to 126.3 billion roubles ($4.10 billion), driven by selling space expansion, price inflation, and promotions, the company said in a statement.