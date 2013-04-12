* Posts lower quarterly sales than Magnit for first time
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian food retailer X5 Retail
Group has lost its market lead to Magnit,
reporting for the first time a smaller quarterly revenue than
its closest competitor.
X5 has been struggling to defend its market share after a
strategy shift in 2011 to focus on expanding by opening stores
rather than through acquisitions.
The company reported on Friday first-quarter revenue of
126.3 billion roubles ($4.1 billion), lagging the 131.2 billion
result at Magnit - already the biggest retailer by store count.
"At the risk of seeming immodest, for the first time since
we opened our first store 15 years ago we have become the leader
in the food retail sector by sales," Sergei Galitskiy, the CEO
and founder of Magnit, said in a statement.
Unlike X5, in which billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group
owns nearly 50 percent, Magnit has been pursuing organic growth
since its creation, opening low-price convenience stores in
small regional cities and targeting mostly low-income consumers.
Although X5 hopes to have stabilised its operations by the
end of 2013, it expects revenue growth of just 11 percent
compared with Magnit's guidance of 27-29 percent.
X5's like-for-like sales rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in
the first quarter, after a flat performance in the previous
quarter, as a broad increase in Russian food inflation helped
offset lower customer numbers.
Its average bill was up 2.5 percent year-on-year. Traffic,
or the number of bills, fell 2.1 percent, showing signs of
recovery after a 3.6 percent fall in the previous quarter.
A recent slowdown in Russian household consumption has yet
to take its toll on food retailers, which have proved resilient
in downturns, but their sales growth is slowing due to increased
competition.
O'Key, a smaller domestic rival also listed in
London, on Thursday cut its 2013 growth forecasts after a slow
start to the year.