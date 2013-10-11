MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's second-biggest food
retailer X5 Retail Group reported a 6.6 percent
year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenues to 123.5 billion
roubles ($3.8 billion), a slowdown from the previous quarter.
It said earlier it aimed for 11 percent sales growth in 2013
after 8.3 percent in 2012. In the first nine
months of 2013, X5 generated 382.9 billion roubles in revenues,
an increase of 7.5 percent, year-on-year, it said on Friday.
Sales growth was helped by expansion of selling space as the
company opened 156 stores in the third quarter, while mature
stores continued to underperform, with like-for-like sales
falling 1.7 percent after a drop of 0.4 percent in the second
quarter, the company said in a statement.
X5 lost its market lead to Magnit to become
Russia's No.2 retailer by sales earlier this year, having
struggled with operational problems since changing its strategy
in 2011 to focus on organic expansion, rather than acquisitions.