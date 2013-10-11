MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group reported a 6.6 percent year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenues to 123.5 billion roubles ($3.8 billion), a slowdown from the previous quarter.

It said earlier it aimed for 11 percent sales growth in 2013 after 8.3 percent in 2012. In the first nine months of 2013, X5 generated 382.9 billion roubles in revenues, an increase of 7.5 percent, year-on-year, it said on Friday.

Sales growth was helped by expansion of selling space as the company opened 156 stores in the third quarter, while mature stores continued to underperform, with like-for-like sales falling 1.7 percent after a drop of 0.4 percent in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

X5 lost its market lead to Magnit to become Russia's No.2 retailer by sales earlier this year, having struggled with operational problems since changing its strategy in 2011 to focus on organic expansion, rather than acquisitions.