* Gazprombank is co-lender from Russian side
* Akimov to travel to China in November
* Yamal LNG to start production in 2017
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, Oct 29 A deal to raise financing for the
Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in Russia is in its
final stages, the chairman of the management board at
Gazprombank, Andrey Akimov, told Reuters.
Financing for the $27 billion project is seen as a test for
Russia in securing foreign loans, at a time when the country's
access to capital markets is limited by Western sanctions over
its involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
In a rare interview, Akimov said Chinese lenders are set to
provide $12 billion, Russian banks $4 billion, and export credit
agencies are expected to put up another $4 billion.
Gazprombank is a co-lender to Yamal LNG on the Russian side,
along with Sberbank. State development bank VEB has
pledged $3 billion in banking guarantees to the project.
"We will travel to China in early November (for talks),"
Akimov said, adding he expected a deal to be reached next month.
Banking sources previously told Reuters that efforts to
secure financing had stalled, with the owners baulking at costly
Chinese loans and sanctions hampering alternatives, warning the
search could drag into the next year.
Originally, Novatek, where close President Vladimir Putin
ally Gennady Timchenko is a co-owner, had expected to raise up
to $20 billion from Chinese banks, with the first funds expected
by the end of 2014.
Chief Executive Leonid Mikhelson said last month a deal was
expected in four months' time at most with the amount cut to $12
billion.
Mark Gyetvay, chief financial officer at Novatek, told a
conference call on Thursday that Yamal LNG shareholders had
already invested around $10 billion in the venture.
Novatek has a 50.1 percent stake in what will be only
Russia's second LNG plant. France's Total and China's
CNPC hold 20 percent each. Last month, Novatek agreed to sell a
9.9 percent stake to the China Silk Road Fund.
"Yamal LNG financing continues to move forward as we are at
the final stages of collecting credit approvals from financing
institutions," Gyetvay said.
"As of today, the overall amount of credit approvals
received already exceed $20 billion ... However we are still
waiting for some more credit approvals from international
banks."
Gyetvay gave no timeframe for the deal and said arranging
the financing had been "painstakingly slow", as Novatek, under
U.S. sanctions, was facing different barriers beyond its
control.
Yamal LNG is set to start production in 2017 and should
consist of three lines of 5.5 million tonnes a year of LNG
capacity each.
