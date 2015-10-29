BRIEF-Amasten Holding Q1 rental income SEK 65.0 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
MOSCOW Oct 29 A deal to raise financing for the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in Russia is in its final stages, Chairman of Gazprombank, Andrey Akimov, told Reuters.
Gazprombank is a co-lender to Yamal LNG on the Russian side, along with Sberbank. State development bank VEB has pledged $3 billion in banking guarantees to the project.
Akimov said that Chinese lenders are set to provide $12 billion, Russian banks $4 billion, and export credit agencies are expected to put up another $4 billion. He said he planned to travel to China in early November for talks on the deal. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million