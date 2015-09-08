* Sberbank says China to help finance Yamal LNG
* That Sberbank will decide deal terms by month-end
* Work on 'package of documents' for Yamal ongoing - source
By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8 Russia's
Sberbank, one of the lenders for the Novatek-led Yamal
LNG project, will take a decision about the deal's terms before
the end of this month, Maxim Poletayev, first deputy chief
executive with the state-controlled bank, told Reuters.
Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer,
has been hit by Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis. It had expected to get up to $20 billion
from Chinese banks by the end of 2014, but later said that the
deal had been delayed until mid-2015 and the amount cut to 'over
$10 billion.'
The project, on Russia's remote Yamal peninsula, is set to
produce a total of 16.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) per year. The first stage, which will produce 5.5 million
tonnes annually, should start operations in 2017. Total
investment required for the project is $27 billion.
"Everything is on schedule," Poletayev said. "Sberbank has
signed specific obligations and will decide by September-end
under which terms it will take part in a deal, how much money it
will provide, and under which covenants."
Novatek signed a framework agreement last week with China's
Silk Road Fund to sell a 9.9 percent stake in Yamal LNG. The
deal was announced during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to
Beijing. The visit did not yield a deal to secure loans.
Commenting on the deal, the head of China's Silk Road Fund,
Wang Yanzhi, said in a statement at the time that he hoped the
fund's entry into Yamal LNG would "facilitate an expedited
closing of the project's general external financing."
When asked last week why Putin's visit did not result in
financial agreements for Yamal LNG, Alexander Novak, Russia's
energy minister, said: "As far as I know, there are no problems
... Now there are discussions about technical questions on
providing cash."
CASH
Leonid Mikhelson, chief executive of Novatek and one of its
co-owners, said in June that Sberbank and Gazprombank had
reached an initial agreement to provide the project with $3
billion and $1 billion respectively.
Novatek, whose access to Western funds has been limited due
to sanctions, declined to comment. Banking sources told Reuters
earlier that Chinese lenders had become more cautious about
disbursing funds because of sanctions.
A source close to Yamal said that paperwork on "a package of
documents" was ongoing at the moment. "This is a package deal
involving a number of financial institutions - they should join
in one go," he said.
The source declined to elaborate why the deadline was not
met again and did not provide a new schedule for Chinese
financing, saying only it would be above $10 billion but less
than $20 billion.
Poletayev played down worries that Chinese banks may have
changed their minds. "China did not refuse. In my opinion, they
are just waiting for a first step from Russian banks. They (the
Chinese) will definitely take part in the project."
Russian news agency Interfax reported in June that the
consortium for Yamal LNG financing consisted of Sberbank,
Gazprombank, Russian state development bank VEB, China
Development Bank and China Eximbank.
In May, Russian state development bank VEB pledged $3
billion in banking guarantees to Novatek to back Yamal LNG.
. Novatek has also secured 150 billion roubles
($2.20 billion) from Russia's rainy-day National Wealth Fund.
Apart from The Silk Road Fund, others Yamal LNG shareholders
include Novatek, which has a controlling stake, and France's
Total and Chinese CNPC, with a 20 percent each.
($1 = 68.2805 roubles)
