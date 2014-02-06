MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian internet group Yandex
plans to open an office in Berlin to attract western
technological expertise, it said on Thursday, in a sign of its
growing foreign ambitions.
The new office is expected to employ 30-40 software
engineers and user interface designers by the end of this year
who will work on the global version of Yandex's mapping service,
the firm said on its website.
Yandex, which leads the world's biggest search engine Google
in Russia with a market share of more than 60 percent,
had said that expansion beyond former Soviet countries was one
of its focus areas when it floated shares in New York in 2011.
Apart from Russia, Yandex has operations only in Belarus,
Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Turkey but it also has developer offices
in Switzerland and the United States.
Last November, Yandex expanded the coverage of its mapping
service to Europe and the United States, powered by Nokia's
unit Navteq, recently rebranded as HERE, but those
maps still lack many functions that are available in Russia.