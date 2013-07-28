MOSCOW, July 28 The co-founder and chief
technology officer of Russia's market-leading internet search
engine company Yandex has died after treatment for
cancer, the Nasdaq-listed company said on Sunday.
Ilya Segalovich, aged 48, founded Yandex in 1997 with Arkady
Volozh, the company's chief executive officer.
He passed away on Saturday after falling into a coma and
being taken off of life support by doctors, Volozh said in a
statement on the company's blog.
The duo coined the name "Yandex" - with "Ya" standing for
the Russian equivalent to English pronoun "I" and the full name
originally stood for "Yet Another iNDEX" but today is synonymous
with internet search in Russian-speaking countries.
Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial
public offering in New York in 2011 and it currently has a
market value of $10 billion.
The company had a 61.7 percent share of the Russian search
market in the second quarter, ahead of Google and
Russian rival Mail.Ru Group, it said on Thursday.