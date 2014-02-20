BRIEF-Saga Tankers bought 11 mln shares of SD Standard at NOK 0.58 per share
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Thursday it expects revenues to grow by 25-30 percent this year, a slowing from the growth achieved in 2013.
For the full-year, it reported revenues up 39 percent.
Yandex is ahead of the world's biggest search engine Google in Russia with a market share of over 60 percent, benefiting from a booming online advertising market as the country has become Europe's largest internet market by audience.
The company said full-year net income was 13.5 billion roubles ($378.09 million), up 64 percent year-on-year.
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day settlement price