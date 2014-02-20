MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Thursday it expects revenues to grow by 25-30 percent this year, a slowing from the growth achieved in 2013.

For the full-year, it reported revenues up 39 percent.

Yandex is ahead of the world's biggest search engine Google in Russia with a market share of over 60 percent, benefiting from a booming online advertising market as the country has become Europe's largest internet market by audience.

The company said full-year net income was 13.5 billion roubles ($378.09 million), up 64 percent year-on-year.