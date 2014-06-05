* Yandex says transforms shop search site into marketplace
* Allows advance payments through its site
By Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's biggest search engine
Yandex said it would transform its online shopping
search site Yandex.Market into an electronic marketplace
allowing customers to buy direct, in a further move to
capitalize on the growing e-commerce market.
Russia's e-commerce sector has boomed over the past decade
following the development of broadband. According to industry
association AKIT, the country's e-commerce market totalled $17
billion last year, a 30 percent increase on 2012.
Yandex holds a dominant position in Russia, where its 60
percent market share in Internet search far exceeds the 27
percent held by global market leader Google.
It derives the bulk of its revenue from online advertising
but its pace of growth has been slowing, prompting Yandex to
diversify more actively its revenue sources.
On Thursday, the company announced that online shops can now
sell their merchandise on Yandex.Market to customers making
advance payments through Yandex with a bank card or the
electronic wallet Yandex.Money. Retailers previously used Yandex
as an aggregator, offering customers links to their shops.
"We want to solve key issues for online retailers - a cash
gap, help with logistics, to increase trust between a seller and
a buyer," Alex Avdei, the head of Yandex.Market service, told a
presentation. A cash gap refers to the time between a retailer
dispatching an order and being paid.
It will also offer logistics services to small online shops
through Multiship - an online logistics services aggregator in
which Yandex invested in January this year.
Yandex will charge online shops a 3 percent transaction fee,
said Avdei. The delivery of goods paid for on Yandex.Market as
well as refunds will be guaranteed by Yandex, which he said
should increase trust in online shopping.
The company has no plans to create its own logistics
infrastructure such as warehouses or to become a merchant itself
- which differentiates it from Amazon.com Inc and eBay
.
(Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing
by David Evans)