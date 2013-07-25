* Says co-founder and chief technology officer is in coma
* CEO confident strong technical team will continue his work
* Company reports results, raises 2013 revenue growth
forecast
* Shares off early highs
MOSCOW, July 25 The co-founder and chief
technology officer of Russia's market-leading internet search
engine company Yandex has fallen into a coma after
treatment for cancer, the Nasdaq-listed company said on
Thursday.
Ilya Segalovich, aged 48, founded Yandex in 1997 with Arkady
Volozh, the company's chief executive officer.
"He built up an inspired and incredible team of talented
engineers who are the backbone of the company now," Volozh told
reporters on a conference call after the company had earlier
published its latest results.
The duo coined the name "Yandex" - with "Ya" standing for
the Russian equivalent to English pronoun "I" - as Segalovich
was experimenting with derivatives of words that described the
essence of the technology. The full name originally stood for
"Yet Another iNDEX" but today is synonymous with Internet search
in Russian-speaking countries.
Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial
public offering in New York in 2011 and it currently has a
market value of $10 billion.
An analyst who asked not to be named said it was difficult
to say whether Segalovich's illness will have an impact on the
company's future.
"Every case is specific, but the risk is there for sure ...
Look what happened with Apple after Jobs' death," the analyst
said, alluding to Steve Jobs, the legendary co-founder of Apple
Inc. Critics say that since his death the U.S. firm's
pace of innovation has slowed, pressuring results.
Yandex had a 61.7 percent share of the Russian search market
in the second quarter, ahead of Google and Russian
rival Mail.Ru Group, it said on Thursday, and added
that it now expects revenue to rise by between 34 and 38 percent
this year, up from a previous forecast of 30-35 percent.
In April Yandex raised its forecast from 28-32 percent after
its first-quarter sales increased by 36 percent.
The improved forecast reflected a "good performance of the
core business" and revenues flow from a deal with Mail.ru under
which the latter will use its contextual advertising technology,
said chief financial officer Alexander Shulgin.
Second-quarter sales rose by 35 percent to 9.2 billion
roubles ($284 million), driven by text-based advertising
revenues which accounted for 88 percent of the total. Display
advertising, the second-biggest source of revenues, gained 31
percent.
The company's net profit rose by 47 percent to 2.9 billion
roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation increased by 40 percent to 4.3
billion roubles.
Shares in Yandex were trading 2.3 percent higher at $31.51
by 1600 GMT, off the session's earlier high of $33.15.