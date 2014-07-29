* Net profit down 18 pct yr/yr to 2.4 bln roubles
* Revenue rises 32 pct to 12.2 bln roubles
* Confirms full-year sales growth guidance
(Adds details, share price move)
MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's biggest search engine
Yandex said on Tuesday its earnings fell 18
percent in the second quarter, year on year, due to a weaker
rouble but it reiterated its revenue outlook for the full-year
2014.
Net profit fell to 2.4 billion roubles ($67 million) from
2.9 billion a year ago as Yandex recorded a 625 million rouble
loss stemming from the revaluation of its U.S.
dollar-denominated monetary assets and debt, it said in a
statement.
Adjusted net income rose 9 percent to 3.3 billion roubles,
while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to 5.0 billion.
The EBITDA margin slid to 41.3 percent from 46.8 percent the
year earlier, hit by the company's revenue-driving contract with
rival Mail.Ru under which Yandex shares advertising
profits with Mail.Ru in exchange for giving Yandex's advertisers
access to Mail.Ru's users.
Revenue grew 32 percent to 12.2 billion roubles, driven by
text-based advertising. In the second quarter, its 61.6 percent
market share in Internet search far exceeded the 28.3 percent
held by global market leader Google.
On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of electronic
money solutions unit Yandex.Money on its year-ago results,
revenue was up 35 percent. Yandex sold 75 percent of
Yandex.Money to Sberbank and stopped consolidating its
financial results in the third quarter of 2013.
The company confirmed its full-year forecast for
like-for-like sales growth of 25-30 percent. It also said that
after repurchasing 15 million shares it had 47.3 billion roubles
or $1.4 billion of cash as of end-June.
Moscow-traded shares in Yandex were up around 2 percent by
1010 GMT, outperforming the broad market index which was
up 0.6 percent.
($1 = 35.6990 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David
Evans)