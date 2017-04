MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Thursday it expected revenues to rise by 27 to 30 percent this year, compared to its previous forecast for 25-30 percent growth.

The company's third-quarter revenues increased 28 percent, year-on-year, to 13.1 billion roubles ($314.5 million), it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 41.6545 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)