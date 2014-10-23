(Adds details)
MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's biggest search engine
Yandex said on Thursday it expected revenues
to rise by 27 to 30 percent this year, compared to its previous
forecast for 25-30 percent growth.
The company's third-quarter revenues increased 28 percent,
year-on-year, to 13.1 billion roubles ($314.5 million), it said
in a statement.
Net profit came in at 4.4 billion roubles, including a 1.4
billion rouble net foreign exchange gain. That was down 12
percent from a year ago when Yandex recognised a 2 billion
rouble gain after the sale of a 75 percent stake in Yandex.Money
to Sberbank.
When adjusted for both one-off gains, its net profit rose 24
percent to 3.9 billion roubles, while adjusted earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew
34 percent to 5.9 billion roubles, Yandex said.
The company, which is ahead of the world's biggest search
engine Google in Russia with a market share of more
than 60 percent, had 43.8 billion roubles in cash, cash
equivalents and deposits at the end of September.
(1 US dollar = 41.6545 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and
Elizabeth Piper)