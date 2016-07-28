* Sees revenue rising 19-22 pct in 2016

* Q2 revenues increased 30 pct yr/yr

* Underlying earnings up 40 pct

MOSCOW, July 28 Russia's biggest Internet search company, Yandex, on Thursday upgraded its full-year revenue growth outlook for the second time this year.

Yandex said that based on strong first-half results it had raised its forecast to 19-22 percent for 2016, having improved it to 15-19 percent in April from 12-18 percent.

Its second-quarter sales grew 30 percent to 18 billion roubles ($271 million), adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation were up 40 percent to 6.8 billion roubles, and underlying net profit also rose 40 percent to 3.9 billion roubles.

While its total online advertising revenues were up 28 percent and contributed 96 percent of total sales, growth was also driven by e-commerce, taxi, classifieds and other businesses where sales increased by 46 to 172 percent.

Yandex also said its search share on Google's Android devices began to grow in late June thanks to new distribution deals following an anti-monopoly ruling against Google.

However, its share of the overall Russian search market, including mobile, edged down to 57.0 percent in the second quarter from 57.6 percent in the first three months of 2016.

Russia's competition watchdog FAS ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring the pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices using its Android operating system, following a complaint by Yandex.

Google, which under the ruling is facing a fine and must amend its contracts with handset manufacturers, is contesting the decision in Russian court. ($1 = 66.5056 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly/Mark Heinrich)