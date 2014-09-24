MOSCOW, Sept 24 A Moscow court adjourned on
Wednesday without ruling on an appeal by businessman Vladimir
Yevtushenkov against his house arrest as part of an
investigation into money-laundering charges.
The court will meet again on Thursday to consider the appeal
by the chairman of Russia's Sistema conglomerate in a
case that has shocked Russian business leaders and hit the
company's share price.
Judge Yuri Pasyunin said Yevtushenkov's lawyers had offered
to pay 300 million roubles ($8 million) in bail to release
Yevtushenkov from house arrest. He said proceedings had been
adjourned to enable additional documents to be considered.
Yevtushenkov was placed under house arrest last week on
suspicion of involvement in money laundering over Sistema's
acquisition of oil producer Bashneft.
Sistema said last Friday that he had already been freed for
house arrest. Investigators later denied this but the business
newspaper Kommersant said Yevtushenkov had been allowed to visit
his office this week.
Sistema, which controls Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS , has described the charges
against Yevtushenkov as baseless.
(1 US dollar = 38.3650 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)