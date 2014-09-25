* Yevtushenkov to stay under house arrest until Nov. 16
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 25 A Moscow court ordered wealthy
businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov on Thursday to remain under
house arrest until Nov. 16, sending shares in his company
Sistema sharply lower in a case that has shocked Russia's
business community and unnerved investors.
Yevtushenkov, Sistema's chairman and main owner,
was put under house arrest last week on suspicion of money
laundering during the telecoms-to-oil conglomerate's acquisition
of oil producer Bashneft. Sistema denies the
accusations.
The charges against Yevtushenkov, who turned 66 on Thursday
and is one of Russia's richest men, raised fears of a return to
more state intervention in the economy and drew comparisons with
the fate of ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who spent a decade
in jail on fraud and tax evasion changes after falling out with
President Vladimir Putin.
Yevtushenkov's house arrest, announced last week, has
further dampened the investment climate in Russia, which has
been undermined by the stand-off with the West over the crisis
in Ukraine.
Yevtushenkov's lawyers appealed against the arrest, saying
it was "groundless, unlawful and contradictory to common sense"
and asked the court to let him go on bail of 300 million
roubles($7.8 million).
But Judge Yuri Pasyunin said the appeals court ruled to
leave Yevtushenkov under house arrest. The businessman was not
present for the hearing.
Shares in Sistema fell around 10 percent after the ruling on
Thursday, extending its decline to more than 40 percent since
last week and wiping 144 billion roubles ($3.7 billion) off its
market capitalisation. It pared losses to 7.7 percent on the day
in late afternoon trade.
Shares in Bashneft were down 4 percent by 1150 GMT.
Many people had expected the court may lift the house arrest
on Thursday.
The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group that controls two
thirds of the Russian economy, said it had sent a letter to
Putin criticising Yevtushenkov's house arrest last week. Unlike
Khodorkovsky, Yevtushenkov is not seen as a foe of the Kremlin.
"VERY WEALTHY MAN"
During the hearings on Thursday, a state investigator asked
the court to allow Yevtushenkov to go to his office to avoid
"inflicting financial harm to the company and its personnel",
but only on weekdays.
"This is a very wealthy man who may influence the
investigation (if the house arrest is lifted completely)," the
investigator told the judge, calling Yevtushenkov the mastermind
behind the acquisition of Bashneft, one of Russia's top 10 oil
producers.
The court has not ruled on whether he will be permitted to
go to his office.
The deal to buy Bashneft was signed in 2009 and Sistema
acquired an almost 80 percent stake in Bashneft, which is based
in the Russian Ural mountains' region of Bashkortostan, for $2.5
billion.
(1 US dollar = 38.5100 Russian rouble)
(Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin,; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper/Gabriela Baczynska/Susan Fenton)