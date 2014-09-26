BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Friday it was in the process of clarifying the situation after reports on the seizure of its Bashneft shares by a Moscow court.
"Sistema notes the movement in the share price and the media coverage regarding restrictions on transactions with the shares of Bashneft owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest, reportedly imposed by the Moscow Court of Arbitration," it said in a statement.
"The company is in the process of clarifying the situation and will keep the market updated as appropriate," it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.