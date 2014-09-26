MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court has seized
shares in oil company Bashneft that are owned by
Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by wealthy
businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, on the request of the
prosecutor general's office over alleged violations in the oil
firm's sale.
"The Moscow arbitration court has granted the request by the
Russian prosecutor general's office, interim measures have been
taken and Bashneft shares owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest
have been seized," the prosecutor general's office said in a
statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage)