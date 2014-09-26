* Sistema's main owner is under house arrest
* Faces charges over acquisition of Bashneft
* Investors fear more state intervention in economy
* Companies' shares tumble, rouble hits dollar low
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia moved to wrest control of
an oil company from oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov on Friday,
seizing his conglomerate Sistema's shares in the firm
and deepening investors' fears the Kremlin wants to reclaim
prized state assets.
A Moscow court ordered the seizure of Sistema's stake in
Bashneft a day after a judge refused to release
Yevtushenkov, who is under house arrest on suspicion of money
laundering during the oil firm's acquisition.
Shares in both companies tumbled, with Sistema's stock now
down by more than 50 percent since Yevtushenkov was placed under
house arrest on Sept. 16.
The case has raised fears among investors that President
Vladimir Putin wants to increase intervention in the economy as
Russia tries to cope with Western sanctions imposed over the
Ukraine crisis.
Although Yevtushenkov has kept out of politics, the case has
drawn comparisons with the fate of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the
former chief executive of the Yukos oil firm who was jailed on
fraud and tax evasion charges a decade ago after falling out
with Putin.
"They (officials) are telling themselves, to ease their
conscience, that they are doing a high-minded thing by returning
it to state ownership," Sergei Petrov, an opposition deputy,
told Reuters this week. "The channel is already known, the
method has been tested ... as it was last time with Yukos."
Khodorkovsky was freed last year but Yukos, which was once
worth $40 billion, was broken up and nationalised with most of
its assets eventually handed to Rosneft, an energy
giant run by a Putin ally.
RESTORING FEDERAL OWNERSHIP
Sistema acquired an almost 80 percent stake in Bashneft from
local authorities in the Ural mountains region of Bashkortostan
for $2.5 billion in 2009 and the oil company is now Russia's
sixth-largest by production.
The deal is being challenged by the Russian prosecutor
general's office, which said it had uncovered "significant
violations" of the law and was acting to end the "illegal
possession" of Bashneft and restore it to federal ownership.
It said the Moscow arbitration court had granted its request
to seize the shares as an interim measure and the court said it
would hold a hearing on the lawsuit on Oct. 9.
Sistema, which has been unable to deal in its Bashneft
shares for months because of a related investigation, denies the
accusations against Yevtushenkov. It said on Friday it was
trying to clarify the situation and Bashneft declined comment.
Asked about the plans to return Bashneft to federal
ownership, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted by RIA
news agency as saying: "I don't understand such a decision."
He said earlier that Yevtushenkov's arrest was hurting
Russia's business climate and could spur capital flight.
Russia's problems were compounded by investors' concerns
about frayed relations with Ukraine, with the rouble hitting a
fresh all-time low against the dollar at 39.
Meanwhile, fears that Russia could demand immediate
repayment of a $3 billion debt owed by Ukraine hit Kiev, pushing
up the cost of insuring some Ukrainian debt to seven-month
highs.
UNLIKELY TARGET
Yevtushenkov, 66, never seemed the sort of person likely to
become a target of such intrigue. He had no apparent political
ambitions of his own, and built up his telecoms-to-oil empire
quietly from the 1990s onwards.
Sistema groups 15 business sectors ranging from oil to
Detsky Mir, a retailer of toys and children's clothes, and
Yevtushenkov became known in the business community for running
an efficient, if unwieldy, conglomerate.
Putin has propagated "state capitalism" in his third term as
president, which began in 2012, pushing for wider government
control over important sectors of the economy such as energy,
which contributes about half of federal budget revenues.
Putin's ally Igor Sechin, head of state-controlled Rosneft,
increased the state's share in the oil industry to more than 50
percent when the company bought Anglo-Russian firm TNK-BP for
$55 billion last year.
"It has always been clear that the rules of the game are
quite different in the energy sector to that of the broader
economy. The state wants to dominate the energy sector, and
we've known for quite some time that Rosneft has been looking at
Bashneft," said Chris Weafer at Macro Advisory in Moscow.
He added that the pursuit was probably prompted by the 2010
award of a licence to develop one of the biggest known onshore
deposits in Russia to Bashneft.
"Bashneft surprised everybody by getting the licence for the
Trebs and Titov oil fields when it was obvious that Rosneft
wanted that licence and saw it as its right to acquire all
future oil development licences," said Weafer.
Rosneft has denied it plans to buy Bashneft, despite
widespread media reports that it wants to do so.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir
Soldatkin; Editing by Timothy Heritage and David Stamp)