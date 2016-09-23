WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's Finance Ministry expects the first-ever placement of domestic OFZ bonds denominated in the yuan currency before the end of the year, a ministry official said on Friday.
Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the ministry's debt department, also told Reuters that to place the bonds, relevant changes should be introduced into the budget. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.