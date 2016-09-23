MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia's Finance Ministry expects the first-ever placement of domestic OFZ bonds denominated in the yuan currency before the end of the year, a ministry official said on Friday.

Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the ministry's debt department, also told Reuters that to place the bonds, relevant changes should be introduced into the budget. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)