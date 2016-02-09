THE HAGUE Feb 9 Russia on Tuesday began its
appeal in the Netherlands against an international arbitration
order that Moscow pay $50 billion in damages to shareholders in
the defunct Russian oil giant Yukos.
Most of Yukos' assets were acquired by Russia's state-owned
oil producer Rosneft after Yukos was declared bankrupt
and its founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky was imprisoned.
Once Russia's richest man, Khodorkovsky was accused of tax
evasion and fraud after he fell foul of the Kremlin. He was
released suddenly in December 2013.
In July 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The
Hague issued the order for three cases that had sought a total
of $114 billion from Russia for expropriating Yukos' assets.
Russian's appeal at The Hague District Court seeks to
overturn all three decisions and have the damages waived, a
court official said.
A ruling in the case in the Netherlands could be issued in
six weeks at the soonest, he said.
In December, a French court of appeal turned down Russia's
request to suspend the seizure of Russian assets in France
carried out by former Yukos shareholders.
Yukos shareholders began in June 2015 seizing bank accounts
and properties in Paris and other parts of France belonging to
the Russian Federation.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)